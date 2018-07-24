Zim traditional leaders concerned about diamond leakages – report

19 july 2018

Traditional leaders in Zimbabwe’s Manicaland Province said there is need for government to ban the allocation of business licences to foreigners in order to limit the leakage of diamonds through illegal channels.

The Herald quoted Chief Zimunya, who spoke on behalf of chiefs in the area, as saying that the number of foreign nationals who were seeking licences to operate businesses in the diamond-rich area had risen over the past years.

“We have challenges with people who come in on the pretext of opening shops in the area, but what they are really looking for is access to the diamond fields,” he said.

“They work with illegal miners who go into the mines at night and sell the diamonds to them, thus prejudicing the Government of revenue.

“We think rural district councils (RDCs) should screen the licence applications to make sure that our natural resources are not taken out of the country without benefiting us.”

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe claimed in 2016 that Zimbabwe only received $2 billion from about $15 billion obtained from Marange diamond sales since 2006.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished