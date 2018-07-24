Merlin recovers 32 pink diamonds

ASX-listed Merlin Diamonds said Tuesday that it recovered 32 pink diamonds, totalling 6.63 carats from its Merlin mine, in the Northern Territory, Australia.

The company said the discovery of the pink stones was an indicator that more significant discoveries would be made as mining in the five pits started.

“Mining operations are expected to ramp up significantly this quarter as contractor Rusca Bros Services begins extracting fresh ore from the first pit,” it said.

“Further diamond discoveries will materialise.”

Merlin undertook pilot production in July 2013.

The mine was known for producing large, high clarity, super white, and high-value diamonds. Australia’s largest diamond, a 104.73 carat stone, was discovered at Merlin.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



