The RAS net income of PJSC ALROSA in H1 grew by 19% to 52.2 bn rubles

18 july 2018

PJSC ALROSA, ALROSA’s head company, has published the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) results of H1, 2018.PJSC ALROSA’s RAS income after the first six months of the year was nearly 126 bn rubles, which is 10 bn rubles or 9% more than in the corresponding period last year. The company saw the increase in income mainly due to assortment changes and changes of average prices of the products, which was triggered by higher demand for diamonds of middle and large sizes.PJSC ALROSA’s net income following the results of January-June, 2018, was 52.2 bn rubles, which is nearly 8.5 bn rubles or 19% more than a year earlier. In the first half of the year the company lowered management costs by 19% from 4.69 bn to 3.92 bn rubles.PJSC ALROSA is a part of ALROSA group, including more than 50 legal bodies, thereby it is not possible to assess the financial results of the whole group drawing on the results of RAS. IFRS financial statements for the H1 will be published on August 28, 2018.