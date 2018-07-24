The RAS net income of PJSC ALROSA in H1 grew by 19% to 52.2 bn rubles

Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The RAS net income of PJSC ALROSA in H1 grew by 19% to 52.2 bn rubles
PJSC ALROSA’s RAS income after the first six months of the year was nearly 126 bn rubles, which is 10 bn rubles or 9% more than in the corresponding period last year. The company saw the increase in income mainly due to assortment changes and changes of average prices of the products, which was triggered by higher demand for diamonds of middle and large sizes.
PJSC ALROSA’s net income following the results of January-June, 2018, was 52.2 bn rubles, which is nearly 8.5 bn rubles or 19% more than a year earlier. In the first half of the year the company lowered management costs by 19% from 4.69 bn to 3.92 bn rubles.
PJSC ALROSA is a part of ALROSA group, including more than 50 legal bodies, thereby it is not possible to assess the financial results of the whole group drawing on the results of RAS. IFRS financial statements for the H1 will be published on August 28, 2018.