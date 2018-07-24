New large diamond deposits found in Yakutia

18 july 2018

Image credit: ALROSA

According to TASS, 13 new high grade diamond deposits were reportedly found in Yakutia, Russia.New targets in the Western Yakutia were identified and marked on the scheme-map by staff members of the V.S. Sobolev Institute of Geology and Minerology of Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences. The deposits were also identified in the Arctic regions of the Western Yakutia, says the agency.“We have recently created a scheme-map of the territory of Western Yakutia, including Arctic territories, on which we marked 13 perspective areas where large diamond deposits could be found. We marked the coordinates, reasonable prospects, a list of necessary works and an approximate assessment of reconnaissance resources. We have also mentioned the type and amount of work needed to prepare the areas for mining,” TASS quoted the Head of the Institute, Nikolay Pohilenko.The Head of the Institute also noted that the estimated grade is 300 mn carats.Russian ALROSA develops diamond deposits in Yakutia. The company covers 99% of the entire diamond market in Russia.