Polished diamond exports from India up 5% in June

18 july 2018

Polished diamond exports from India rose by 5,07% in June, 2018, as compared to a year earlier. Total exports from the gem and jewellery sector increased only by 0,9% in the period under review, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Total gem and jewellery exports in June amounted US$ 3,294.51 million as compared to US$ 3,265.57 million a year earlier, remaining virtually flat while total imports were down 3.99% to US$ 2,6195.58 mn as compared to US$ 2,728.39 million in the corresponding period last year.

Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India during the period under review rose to US$ 2.08 billion from US$ 1.98 bn in June 2017, an increase of 5.07% y-o-y. Rough imports were down by 14.2% in value terms during the month to US$ 1.53 bn as compared to US$ 1.79 bn imported during the previous June. In volume terms, rough imports declined from 17.5 mn carats during June 2017 to 15.5 mn carats during June this year.

Imports of cut and polished diamonds lowered by 38.37% to US$ 141.10 mn in June 2018 from US$ 228.96 mn a year earlier.

Exports of gold jewellery (both studded and plain) during the month shot up to US$ 1,000 million from US$ 373.86 mn a year earlier. Exports of silver jewellery dropped to US$ 40.89 million in June 2018 as compared to US$ 205.36 million in the same month last year.

Coloured gemstone exports dropped in June 2018 to US$ 40.80 million as compared to US$ 51.86 million exported during the same month a year earlier.

Polished diamond exports during April-June 2018 were up 8.90% to US$ 6.29 bn as against the US$ 5.78 bn exported over the same months last year, while imports of polished diamonds fell by 47.1% to US$ 348.55 million as compared to US$ 658.38 million for the same period of previous year.

During the fiscal year to date, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 14.76% to US$ 4.60 bn from US$ 5.40 bn a year earlier. In volume terms, imports fell by 9.08% from 52.55 mn cts in April-June 2017 to 47.78 mn cts in the same period this year.



