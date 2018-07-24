Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
Polished diamond exports from India up 5% in June
Total gem and jewellery exports in June amounted US$ 3,294.51 million as compared to US$ 3,265.57 million a year earlier, remaining virtually flat while total imports were down 3.99% to US$ 2,6195.58 mn as compared to US$ 2,728.39 million in the corresponding period last year.
Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India during the period under review rose to US$ 2.08 billion from US$ 1.98 bn in June 2017, an increase of 5.07% y-o-y. Rough imports were down by 14.2% in value terms during the month to US$ 1.53 bn as compared to US$ 1.79 bn imported during the previous June. In volume terms, rough imports declined from 17.5 mn carats during June 2017 to 15.5 mn carats during June this year.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds lowered by 38.37% to US$ 141.10 mn in June 2018 from US$ 228.96 mn a year earlier.
Exports of gold jewellery (both studded and plain) during the month shot up to US$ 1,000 million from US$ 373.86 mn a year earlier. Exports of silver jewellery dropped to US$ 40.89 million in June 2018 as compared to US$ 205.36 million in the same month last year.
Coloured gemstone exports dropped in June 2018 to US$ 40.80 million as compared to US$ 51.86 million exported during the same month a year earlier.
Polished diamond exports during April-June 2018 were up 8.90% to US$ 6.29 bn as against the US$ 5.78 bn exported over the same months last year, while imports of polished diamonds fell by 47.1% to US$ 348.55 million as compared to US$ 658.38 million for the same period of previous year.
During the fiscal year to date, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 14.76% to US$ 4.60 bn from US$ 5.40 bn a year earlier. In volume terms, imports fell by 9.08% from 52.55 mn cts in April-June 2017 to 47.78 mn cts in the same period this year.