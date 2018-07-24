Second Bharat Diamond Week to Take Place in October

18 july 2018

The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) announced that the second edition of Bharat Diamond Week will take place from October 8-10 at BDB in Mumbai, India.More than 1,000 visitors from India and across the world took part in the first Bharat Diamond Week held from April 23-25,2018.Bharat Diamond Bourse Vice-President Mehul Shah said that they were very delighted with the success of the first Bharat Diamond week and during this edition they wanted to expand, inviting more exhibitors and visitors.BDB President Anoop Mehta said, "The inaugural show was such a big success and demand so strong from visitors and exhibitors alike that it was clear to us that another show in 2018 was totally justified. We will be holding two shows a year with exhibitors offering a huge variety of polished diamonds in all shapes, sizes and colours.”Meanwhile, Mr Shah pointed out that October will be a busy month for the Bharat Diamond Bourse and the Indian diamond trade as following the show BDB will be holding the 2018 World Diamond Congress from October 23-25.