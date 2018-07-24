ALROSA has taken the leading position internationally in total shareholders returns index according to Boston Consulting Group

17 july 2018

ALROSA, the world’s largest mining company, was ranked second among international mining companies with market capitalization of more than $4 bn in total shareholder returns (TSR) rating “The leaders of value adding 2018” of Boston Consulting Group.

The average annual ALROSA shareholders returns, according to the estimations of the authors of the rating, is 25,4% from 2013 to 2017, which is significantly higher than the median value across the sector at a rate of minus 3,3%.

The main growth factor, which helped the company to join the leaders of the rating, is the growth of sales, increase of profitability and dividend payments.

TSR is the key factor in assessment of profitability of investments in the shares of the company, which takes into consideration both the changes in the stock process and the amounts payed in dividends.

“Our company continues to take the leading positions in business profitability ratings, keeping the level of profitability at more than 40% for the last 5 years despite one of the highest levels of business growth. Our focused strategy aimed at the development of the core assets, increase of operational efficiency and sustainable development, I am sure that it will let us keep the status of our company, continuing adding the value to our shareholders. The renewed dividend policy, in which the best world practices in the market are combined, will only strengthen ALROSA’s appeal for investors,” said ALROSA’s vise chairperson Aleksey Philippovsky.



