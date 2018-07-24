ALROSA has taken the leading position internationally in total shareholders returns index according to Boston Consulting Group

Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
ALROSA has taken the leading position internationally in total shareholders returns index according to Boston Consulting Group
The average annual ALROSA shareholders returns, according to the estimations of the authors of the rating, is 25,4% from 2013 to 2017, which is significantly higher than the median value across the sector at a rate of minus 3,3%.
The main growth factor, which helped the company to join the leaders of the rating, is the growth of sales, increase of profitability and dividend payments.
TSR is the key factor in assessment of profitability of investments in the shares of the company, which takes into consideration both the changes in the stock process and the amounts payed in dividends.
“Our company continues to take the leading positions in business profitability ratings, keeping the level of profitability at more than 40% for the last 5 years despite one of the highest levels of business growth. Our focused strategy aimed at the development of the core assets, increase of operational efficiency and sustainable development, I am sure that it will let us keep the status of our company, continuing adding the value to our shareholders. The renewed dividend policy, in which the best world practices in the market are combined, will only strengthen ALROSA’s appeal for investors,” said ALROSA’s vise chairperson Aleksey Philippovsky.