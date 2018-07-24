Rio Tinto announces second quarter production results

17 july 2018

Image credit: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto announced today that during the second quarter the production at the Argyle diamond mine saw a rise of eight per cent in volume terms, compared to the second quarter of 2017, due to an increase in tonnes processed following improved plant availability, according to the press note from the company.At Diavik, carats recovered in the second quarter of 2018 were three per cent higher than the corresponding period in 2017 due to higher plant throughput. Development of the A21 project is ahead of schedule with first ore uncovered in March and the mine is expected to be at full production capacity during the fourth quarter of 2018.Rio Tinto owns and operates the Argyle diamond mine in the East Kimberley region in Western Australia. The mine has been developped since 1983 and has produced more than 800 million carats of rough diamonds.