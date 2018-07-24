Tsodilo upbeat as evaluation of BK16’s first diamond package shows promise

17 july 2018

Tsodilo Resources said an independent evaluation of a package of diamonds recovered from its BK16 project, in Botswana, was shown to be $197.68 per carat.

The package consisted of 224 diamonds totaling 34.35 carats of commercial size.

The average value of the larger diamonds in the package was $360.22/ct, while the average value of the smaller diamonds was $87.86/ct.

It said that this was a relatively small sample and should be viewed as indicative at this stage. “Although the first parcel was small we are encouraged by the evaluation work which gave such a high value to the diamonds,” said company president Michiel de Wit.

“We knew from the historic diamonds that the diamonds in BK16 were high quality gem stones and it is exciting to see this continuing in our large diameter drilling sample recoveries”.

The parcel was dominated by white, gem-quality diamonds, many of which are G-color or higher.

The diamondiferous BK16 kimberlite pipe was about 6 hectares in size at surface and was known to contain rare and valuable Type IIa diamonds.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished