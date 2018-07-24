Angola’s Endiama suspends CAR, Venezuela diamond projects

17 july 2018

Angolan state-owned national diamond company Endiama has reportedly suspended its exploration and mining projects in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Venezuela.

Macauhub reports that the company would now focus on the exploration and mining of new diamond reserves in Angola.

Endiama president José Manuel Ganga Júnior said the contract, involving diamonds and other mineral resources, with the CAR government had been suspended “because we understand that we do not have the conditions to develop various projects outside of the country”.

He also said that the contract with Venezuela for gold and diamond mining was being re-evaluated.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



