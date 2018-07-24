Firestone Diamonds new CEO joins board

16 july 2018

Firestone Diamonds said its new chief executive, Paul Bosma, who commenced work on July 1 has been appointed to the board.Former chief executive Stuart Brown has also resigned from the board."We are delighted to welcome Paul to the board. He has already assumed the new role as CEO following a two-month handover from Stuart,” said company non-executive chairperson Lucio Genovese.Bosma, who previously worked for De Beers, joined Firestone in 2014 as the mineral resources manager on the project team and was in 2016 appointed general manager of Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho.Firestone, which commenced commercial production at Liqhobong on 1 July 2017, said last March that it recovered 379,716 carats in the first half of its 2018 year ended 31 December 2017.The stones recovered included a 134-carat gem-quality light yellow diamond.