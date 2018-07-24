Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
Firestone Diamonds new CEO joins board
Former chief executive Stuart Brown has also resigned from the board.
"We are delighted to welcome Paul to the board. He has already assumed the new role as CEO following a two-month handover from Stuart,” said company non-executive chairperson Lucio Genovese.
Bosma, who previously worked for De Beers, joined Firestone in 2014 as the mineral resources manager on the project team and was in 2016 appointed general manager of Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho.
Firestone, which commenced commercial production at Liqhobong on 1 July 2017, said last March that it recovered 379,716 carats in the first half of its 2018 year ended 31 December 2017.
The stones recovered included a 134-carat gem-quality light yellow diamond.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished