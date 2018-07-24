Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
ALROSA Board elected Chairman and committees’ members
Anton Siluanov has been the Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board since 2015.
Yegor Borisov, Counselor of State of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), has been elected as First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO, has been elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Supervisory Board members also elected members of special-purpose committees. Alexei Moiseev, Deputy Finance Minister, is to chair the Strategic Planning Committee. Other members are Yegor Borisov, Sergey Ivanov, First Deputy Head of Suntarsky Ulus Nikolay Alexandrov, Minister of Property and Land Relations Evgenia Grigoryeva, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, Assistant Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management Ilya Yelizarov, CEO of Fund for Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Sergey Mestnikov, Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in 2016-2018 Evgeny Chekin, CEO of Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund Alexey Chekunkov. There are also 3 independent directors: Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov, and Oleg Fedorov.
All members of the Audit Committee are independent directors. Maria Gordon heads the Audit Committee, Oleg Fedorov and Valentina Lemesheva are also members of the Committee.
The HR & Remunerations Committee is to head independent director Valentina Lemesheva, other members of the Committee are Dmitry Konov and Sergey Mestnikov.