ALROSA Board elected Chairman and committees’ members

16 july 2018

First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation − Finance Minister of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov elected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board. Supervisory Board members adopted a relevant decision at absentee voting on July 10. The Board also elected members of special-purpose committees, including the Audit committee, composed of independent directors only.

Anton Siluanov has been the Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board since 2015.

Yegor Borisov, Counselor of State of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), has been elected as First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO, has been elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Supervisory Board members also elected members of special-purpose committees. Alexei Moiseev, Deputy Finance Minister, is to chair the Strategic Planning Committee. Other members are Yegor Borisov, Sergey Ivanov, First Deputy Head of Suntarsky Ulus Nikolay Alexandrov, Minister of Property and Land Relations Evgenia Grigoryeva, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, Assistant Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management Ilya Yelizarov, CEO of Fund for Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Sergey Mestnikov, Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in 2016-2018 Evgeny Chekin, CEO of Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund Alexey Chekunkov. There are also 3 independent directors: Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov, and Oleg Fedorov.

All members of the Audit Committee are independent directors. Maria Gordon heads the Audit Committee, Oleg Fedorov and Valentina Lemesheva are also members of the Committee.

The HR & Remunerations Committee is to head independent director Valentina Lemesheva, other members of the Committee are Dmitry Konov and Sergey Mestnikov.