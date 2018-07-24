Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
ALROSA to increase its stake in PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba
ALROSA holds 87.48% of shares in PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba. 2.523% of shares belong to minority shareholders. A 10%-stake belongs to JSC RIC Plus controlled by the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). This stake is included in the forecast plan for the state property privatization in Yakutia, and the Republic is planning to use the proceeds from the sale to support and develop local producers of goods, works and services, develop and improve the competitiveness of strategic and core enterprises, and implement investment and socially significant projects.
The transaction will amount to about RUB 12 billion based on an independent appraiser’s report. The shares purchase procedure is expected to be finalized by September 2018.
Upon the purchase of 10% of shares, ALROSA will consider the possibility of the second stage of integration – joining of PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba to the Company to cut administrative and management costs, centralize and improve management system and avoid duplications of functions.
PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba holds licenses for the development of Nyurbinsky and Botuobinsky deposits in Yakutia. Nyurba Mining and Processing Division ALROSA carries out mining at these deposits on a contract base. In 2017, Nyurba Mining and Processing Division mined 7.7 million carats, or 19% of ALROSA Group production.