GJEPC’s Sustained Vigilance Aids Authorities in Unearthing Money Laundering Scam

Login
Registration

Exclusive

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton

Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...

09 july 2018

“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain

Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...

02 july 2018

In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly

Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...

25 june 2018

Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse

The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...

18 june 2018

GJEPC’s Sustained Vigilance Aids Authorities in Unearthing Money Laundering Scam

16 july 2018
News
news_16072018_gjepc.jpgGJEPC thanks the Government of India and DRI for the thorough investigations exposing the Rs. 3,000 crore import scam. As the apex organisation entrusted with the welfare of 6,000-plus members and more than 5 million livelihoods dependent on this industry, the organization has been taking initiatives time and again to sensitise the government about any irregularities.
It is unfortunate that a group of people who are not members of GJEPC have used Gem & Jewellery product as a conduit for money laundering and malpractices.
The Custom House Agents and a large part of Valuers were not recommended or referred to, by GJEPC as part of trade valuation panel at the Customs.
During the past months, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) – an organisation established by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce – has engaged in a sustained campaign in exposing the malpractices.  It has sensitised the Government on large overvaluation of several imports from Hong Kong, along with proof of such overvaluations. In fact, persons from GJEPC’s trade acted as whistle-blowers in uncovering the malpractice. Moreover, all the companies indulging in this malpractice were not members of the Council. The organization possesses documentary evidence of its efforts and supports provided to Government agencies.
It is unfortunate that acts of certain unverified individuals and companies hurt the trade at large, an industry that supports 5 million lives directly. Gem & Jewellery industry commands contribution of 7% to India’s GDP and 14% to Merchandise Exports, which is attributed to sheer hard work.
GJEPC Managing committee thanks its members who acted as whistle blowers and information providers in unearthing of the huge scam.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished