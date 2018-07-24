Botswana Diamonds JV with Alrosa finds ‘good’ kimberlitic indicator minerals in Gope

13 july 2018

Botswana Diamonds said a mineral sampling by Sunland Minerals over eight previously discovered and high contrast geophysical anomalies in the Gope Region of the Kalahari Desert, in Botswana, has reported “good” kimberlitic indicator minerals.

Sunland was a joint venture between Botswana Diamonds and Alrosa.

It said 267 kimberlitic indicator minerals were discovered.

The grains included 41 garnets, 13 chromites, 139 ilmenites, 4 chrome diopsides and 70 olivines.

"We are pleased by this rare occurrence for three reasons. Firstly, the abundance of a variety of kimberlitic minerals; secondly, the presence of olivines and chrome diopsides which are minerals which do not travel far in the weathering environment and finally the surface texture work indicates a local source,” said company chairperson John Teeling.

“Our next step forward is to analyse the diamond bearing capacity before we proceed to plan for a drilling campaign.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of t he African Bureau, Rough&Polished