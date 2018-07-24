Meeus appointed World Diamond Mark chairperson

13 july 2018

World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has appointed the former president of Dubai Diamond Exchange Peter Meeus as chairperson of its World Diamond Mark (WDM) programme.

WDM was established by the WFDB in 2012 to spread awareness of diamond jewellery and to boost diamond sales globally.





Image credit: WFDB





WFDB president Ernie Blom said Meeus had “enormous experience in the diamond sector and is known throughout the global diamond trade”.

“The WDM aims to build trust in the jewellery shop and, as a result, support demand for diamonds,” said Meeus.

“Through education and digital marketing, the WDM will provide retailers with the tools to showcase their integrity and create a consumer confidence programme that will strengthen public trust in diamonds.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished