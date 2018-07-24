ALROSA to name diamonds “Lev Yashin” and “Brilliant moment!” based on fans’ suggestions

Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
ALROSA to name diamonds “Lev Yashin” and “Brilliant moment!” based on fans’ suggestions
More than 550 people participated in the 10-day competition and many of them made more than one suggestion. Surnames of footballers from various squads, variations to the championship’s name and even the name of official match ball were among the most popular suggestions. Humorous names were also proposed: for example, participants suggested naming the stone after the tears or emotions shown by a particular player after scoring a goal or making a costly mistake. And naturally, unofficial symbols of the championship such as “Kokoshnik” (traditional Russian headdress) were also among the ideas.
Image credit: ALROSA
More than 30 people suggested naming the diamond “Lev Yashin” in honour of the legendary Soviet goalkeeper. The first participant to propose this idea was Ilya Turbachev from Chelyabinsk, who is to receive a ticket to the final game.
“In my opinion, the FIFA World Cup 2018™ in Russia will go down in history and will become as legendary as the identity of the priceless player Lev Yashin. He is the best goalkeeper of the 20th century, the only goalkeeper in the world to win the Ballon d'Or award as well as the winner of the European Nations' Cup in 1960. Yashin became one of the most recognized footballers in the world, a kind of diamond. Large diamonds are extremely rare in nature, each of them is unique, and Lev Ivanovich was just as unique a man and an outstanding sportsman,” Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA, said.
Initially, it was assumed that the diamond put up for the competition would be auctioned together with other large stones in Moscow. However, the memory of an outstanding goalkeeper is a national treasure. In this connection, ALROSA decided to give the name of Lev Yashin to the fact of extraction of another 69.7-carat diamond mined at the Jubilee pipe, not intended for the auction.
Lev Yashin’s wife, Valentina Timofeyevna, will receive a certificate with the information about the rough diamond, while the precious stone itself will be included in the ALROSA’s collection.
Image credit: ALROSA
The focus of the competition, on the other hand, a 76.53-carat rough diamond, mined at International pipe, will be named “Brilliant Moment!” The suggestion came from Aytalina Argunova from Mirny, who will also receive a ticket to the final game.
“We would like to dedicate this stone to all the multiple brilliant moments that our national team demonstrated over the past 5 games. These are magnificent goals, beautiful outlets to the opponent's goalposts, successful actions of defenders, and, of course, the stunning saves of our goalkeeper. I think many Russians are sincerely grateful to the team and its coach for the excellent game, and for the huge number of positive emotions," Sergey Ivanov said.