Lucapa finds another big stone in Angola

12 july 2018

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo has recovered a 114 carat diamond from the Lulo diamond project in Angola.Other Lulo shareholders were Endiama and Rosas Petras.The stone, recovered from alluvial Mining Block 6, was the 11th +100 carat diamond unearthed to date and the third so far this year.“The 114 carat diamond adds to a significant inventory of large diamonds currently held for a later sale by Lulo mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo,” said the company.Lucapa and its Lulo partners continue to advance their search for the primary kimberlite sources of the exceptional diamonds with three drill rigs available in the ongoing kimberlite exploration programme.