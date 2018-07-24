The family of the deceased due to explosion at Udachny mine will get more than 2 mn rubles – ALROSA

12 july 2018

The relatives of the explosion victim at the Udachny mine will get more than two million rubles of compensation, according to Interfax - Far East.

Yesterday ALROSA reported an explosion at the Udachny underground mine. At the moment of explosion there were 174 workers in the mine. As a result of the accident one miner died.

“All the employees of the ALROSA Group are insured under collective accidents policy which grants compensatory payments of two million rubles in case of an accident,” said ALROSA’s press office.

Besides that, the additional financial support will be provided to the family of the victim under the collective contract with ALROSA and the contract with the Profalmaz Trade Union, the agency said.

A special on-site commission was established to investigate the accident. The Udachny mine resumed operations in normal mode.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished



