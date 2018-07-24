The family of the deceased due to explosion at Udachny mine will get more than 2 mn rubles – ALROSA

Exclusive
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The family of the deceased due to explosion at Udachny mine will get more than 2 mn rubles – ALROSA
Yesterday ALROSA reported an explosion at the Udachny underground mine. At the moment of explosion there were 174 workers in the mine. As a result of the accident one miner died.
“All the employees of the ALROSA Group are insured under collective accidents policy which grants compensatory payments of two million rubles in case of an accident,” said ALROSA’s press office.
Besides that, the additional financial support will be provided to the family of the victim under the collective contract with ALROSA and the contract with the Profalmaz Trade Union, the agency said.
A special on-site commission was established to investigate the accident. The Udachny mine resumed operations in normal mode.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished