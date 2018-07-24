Dates set for 2018 World Diamond Congress

12 july 2018

Image credit: WFDB

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) said that the 2018 World Diamond Congress will be held in Mumbai, India, from October 23 to 25.The congress is the biannual meeting of the WFDB and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA).WFDB President Ernie Blom said, “I am delighted to be able to confirm the dates for the World Diamond Congress. I would also like to express, on behalf of the WFDB, our gratitude to our colleagues at the Bharat Diamond Bourse who kindly agreed to host the 2018 Congress.”“This is a very important meeting where we will be discussing a wide range of issues facing the diamond industry worldwide. The Congress serves as a critical forum for WFDB Presidents and members of their delegations to take part in debates and discussions on the major subjects of the day, enabling us to receive input from the diamond trade from every corner of the world,” he added.