In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...
02 july 2018
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
Dates set for 2018 World Diamond Congress
The congress is the biannual meeting of the WFDB and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA).
Image credit: WFDB
WFDB President Ernie Blom said, “I am delighted to be able to confirm the dates for the World Diamond Congress. I would also like to express, on behalf of the WFDB, our gratitude to our colleagues at the Bharat Diamond Bourse who kindly agreed to host the 2018 Congress.”
“This is a very important meeting where we will be discussing a wide range of issues facing the diamond industry worldwide. The Congress serves as a critical forum for WFDB Presidents and members of their delegations to take part in debates and discussions on the major subjects of the day, enabling us to receive input from the diamond trade from every corner of the world,” he added.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished