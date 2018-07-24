ALROSA comments on the accident at the Udachny mine

11 july 2018

July 11, at 05.26 am local time the manager of the underground mine Udachny received a message saying that during the sinking operations at the depth of -580 there was an explosion of explosive substances when drilling the downhole.

The plan of dealing with the accident was underway. Two teams of Mine Rescue Brigade were working to eliminate the consequences of the accident. At the moment of the explosion there were 174 workers in the hole. All the workers, except the guard posts, were withdrawn from the mine.

As a result of the accident, one worker of the Aikhal-Udachy specialized mining department Capital Project Division, who was born in 1971, died.

At 08.09 am local time the Udachny mine resumed the operations in the normal mode. The gas is at a normal level. The special Investigation Commission has been established in the field.