IDE supports early stage start-ups

11 july 2018

Image credit: IDI

The Israel Diamond Exchange’s technological incubator Diamond Tech has signed to host Israeli start-up Inova Diamonds Ltd. The company uses augmented reality (AG) which enables customers to virtually “try on” diamond rings and jewelry using computerized imaging. The start-up was created by Artem Soundelzon and Genady Pisetskiy, says the note from the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI).IDE launched Diamond Tech as a part of a strategy to combine the innovative creativity of the Start-Up Nation to the tradition and talents of the Israeli diamond industry, according to the press note from the Institute.Diamond Tech Director Hana Toledano said, “The innovation center is seeking the start-ups that bring the newest and most exciting technologies to the world of diamonds. This is the way to ensure the continued growth and success of this outstanding industry.”The start-ups will be used to support and develop the Israeli diamond industry.