ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 390 million in June

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton

Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...

09 july 2018

“Every Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that the diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced,” says Sachin Jain

Sachin Jain, President-Forevermark, joined the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of the De Beers Group - as the Head of Retail in 2010. He was swiftly promoted to the Managing Director in 2011… to later become the President in year 2013. Sachin started...

02 july 2018

In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly

Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...

25 june 2018

Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse

The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...

18 june 2018

ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 390 million in June

11 july 2018
News

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for June and six months of 2018.
In June 2018, ALROSA Group sold USD 390.3 million worth of rough and polished diamonds. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to USD 383.7 million, polished diamond sales – USD 6.6 million.
ALROSA’s total diamond sales in the first six months of 2018 amounted to USD 2.689 billion. Rough diamonds were sold for USD 2.639 billion, polished diamonds – for USD 49.9 million.
“Demand for the whole diamond assortment remains stable allowing the Company to obtain good sales results. Sales in June were 35.5% higher against May this year, and 7% higher compared to June last year. Altogether, in the second quarter, there was almost no noticeable seasonal drop traditional for this period,” commented on the sales results ALROSA Deputy CEO Yury Okoemov.

