ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 390 million in June

11 july 2018

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for June and six months of 2018.

In June 2018, ALROSA Group sold USD 390.3 million worth of rough and polished diamonds. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to USD 383.7 million, polished diamond sales – USD 6.6 million.

ALROSA’s total diamond sales in the first six months of 2018 amounted to USD 2.689 billion. Rough diamonds were sold for USD 2.639 billion, polished diamonds – for USD 49.9 million.

“Demand for the whole diamond assortment remains stable allowing the Company to obtain good sales results. Sales in June were 35.5% higher against May this year, and 7% higher compared to June last year. Altogether, in the second quarter, there was almost no noticeable seasonal drop traditional for this period,” commented on the sales results ALROSA Deputy CEO Yury Okoemov.