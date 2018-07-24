In the coming years ALROSA will be able to pay more than 50% of net income in dividends

10 july 2018

ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov in exclusive interview to NTV said that the company in the coming years will be able to pay in dividends more than 50% of the net income under IFRS and expressed confidence that this index will be growing. According to him, ALROSA is one of the biggest taxpayers in Russia as tax revenues for the federal budget and the budget of the Republic of Sakha this year will be up 70 bn rubles.He also said that the average salary of the employees is about 120,000 rubles per month, which is a very attractive level of salary in Russia. Further, he talked about social programs, realized by ALROSA, noting that the company invests about 10 bn rubles in social projects. One of such projects is a rehabilitation center near Yakutsk where about 3,000 children with disorders of the musculoskeletal centres and visual and hearing impairments are able to study.The head of ALROSA also said that the company will be able to take part in privatization of “Kristall” Smolensk, the largest diamond producer in the country, if the assessment, provided by the Federal State Property Management Agency, satisfies the company.Talking about the unique pink 28-carat diamond, Sergey Ivanov disclosed that ALROSA intends to sell it for about $500,000 per carat. He noted that the stone was of no interest for Gokhran, the government and that the company has a number of other unique stones.