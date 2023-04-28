There is a new Diamond Kingmaker, and it is called "Origin": A Letter from AWDC CEO Ari Epstein

(thediamondloupe.com) - This last year in the diamond industry was not what one would consider "normal". Standard business patterns disappeared, business relationships changed drastically, and traders adapted to new regulations and ways of trading. Many of us think we have seen all the possible changes one can be faced with in a year, but I believe this is just the beginning of a paradigm shift in our industry, where quality will be replaced by a new kingmaker: origin. Heraclitus said it best: “There is nothing permanent except change”. It is time to prepare for real change, as it will be at our doorstep sooner than anticipated.