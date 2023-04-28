Belgian Parliament Committee Approves Russian Diamond Ban

Nornickel’s Board of Directors recommends not to pay dividends for FY 2022 to shareholders Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that in a majority vote the Board of Directors resolved to make a recommendation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders...

May auction for the sale of diamonds from the State Fund of Russia The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced an open auction on the sale of diamonds from the State Fund of Russia on the domestic market on May 30 in Moscow.

Russia set to create industrial cluster for production of synthetic diamonds The Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation held public hearings “On developing the synthetic diamond industry as a driver of Russia’s innovative economy” on April 26, 2023. The hearings were attended by heads of scientific and educational organizations...

How customers of "585*GOLDEN" use installment services Most often with the help of installment services, customers pay for gold watches, heavy chains and wedding rings – specialists of the analytical center of the network "585* GOLDEN" found out. They analyzed data on purchases using the BNPL service...