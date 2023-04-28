Belgian Parliament Committee Approves Russian Diamond Ban

(jckonline.com) - The Belgium Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has approved a resolution calling on the Belgian government to ban Russian diamonds from entering the country and to add Russian state-owned miner Alrosa to the next round of European Union (EU) sanctions. Hans Merket, a researcher with the International Peace Information Service (IPIS) who testified in favor of the resolution, says the resolution’s passage will have no immediate consequences.
Nornickel’s Board of Directors recommends not to pay dividends for FY 2022 to shareholders
Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that in a majority vote the Board of Directors resolved to make a recommendation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders...
Today
May auction for the sale of diamonds from the State Fund of Russia
The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced an open auction on the sale of diamonds from the State Fund of Russia on the domestic market on May 30 in Moscow.
Today
Russia set to create industrial cluster for production of synthetic diamonds
The Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation held public hearings “On developing the synthetic diamond industry as a driver of Russia’s innovative economy” on April 26, 2023. The hearings were attended by heads of scientific and educational organizations...
28 april 2023
How customers of "585*GOLDEN" use installment services
Most often with the help of installment services, customers pay for gold watches, heavy chains and wedding rings – specialists of the analytical center of the network "585* GOLDEN" found out. They analyzed data on purchases using the BNPL service...
28 april 2023
Burkina Faso transfers two mines to a company from Turkey
The Government of Burkina Faso and the Turkish company AFRO TURK signed agreements on the transfer of two mining assets – the Tambao industrial manganese mine and the Inata gold mine located in the Sahel zone, totaling $50.4 million.
28 april 2023