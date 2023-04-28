Tracking Putin’s diamonds: G7 push to ban Russian gems gathers pace

(politico.eu) - G7 countries are pushing ahead with plans to agree to ban sales of Russian diamonds when the group’s leaders meet for a summit next month, amid growing hopes that new technology will enable authorities to track the gems around the world. One of the main goals of this coordinated G7 push is to stop sanctions being circumvented, for example by importing Russian diamonds which have first been processed and relabelled elsewhere in the world. The Swiss company Spacecode now claims to have a solution to that problem: a new device that can identify which region of the world individual diamonds come from.
News
Nornickel’s Board of Directors recommends not to pay dividends for FY 2022 to shareholders
Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that in a majority vote the Board of Directors resolved to make a recommendation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders...
Today
May auction for the sale of diamonds from the State Fund of Russia
The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced an open auction on the sale of diamonds from the State Fund of Russia on the domestic market on May 30 in Moscow.
Today
Russia set to create industrial cluster for production of synthetic diamonds
The Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation held public hearings “On developing the synthetic diamond industry as a driver of Russia’s innovative economy” on April 26, 2023. The hearings were attended by heads of scientific and educational organizations...
28 april 2023
How customers of "585*GOLDEN" use installment services
Most often with the help of installment services, customers pay for gold watches, heavy chains and wedding rings – specialists of the analytical center of the network "585* GOLDEN" found out. They analyzed data on purchases using the BNPL service...
28 april 2023
Burkina Faso transfers two mines to a company from Turkey
The Government of Burkina Faso and the Turkish company AFRO TURK signed agreements on the transfer of two mining assets – the Tambao industrial manganese mine and the Inata gold mine located in the Sahel zone, totaling $50.4 million.
28 april 2023