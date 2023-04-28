Tracking Putin’s diamonds: G7 push to ban Russian gems gathers pace

(politico.eu) - G7 countries are pushing ahead with plans to agree to ban sales of Russian diamonds when the group’s leaders meet for a summit next month, amid growing hopes that new technology will enable authorities to track the gems around the world. One of the main goals of this coordinated G7 push is to stop sanctions being circumvented, for example by importing Russian diamonds which have first been processed and relabelled elsewhere in the world. The Swiss company Spacecode now claims to have a solution to that problem: a new device that can identify which region of the world individual diamonds come from.