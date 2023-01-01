LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future

(intellinews.com) - Russia is already a mining and minerals titan but as the green and EV revolutions unfold its position will only improve as metals and minerals gradually replace hydrocarbons as the country’s major exports and give the Kremlin fresh leverage over the rest of the world. “While the country is already a leading producer of gas and oil, it possesses vast geological resources, including significant deposits of diamonds, gold, platinum, palladium and coal, as well as reserves of iron, manganese, chromium, nickel, titanium, copper, tin, lead and tungsten ores. These resources are estimated to represent a total value equivalent to $75 trillion, potentially making Russia the world's richest country,” according to a report highlighting Russia's potential to become a major player in the global mining industry from the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).