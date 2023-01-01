LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future

(intellinews.com) - Russia is already a mining and minerals titan but as the green and EV revolutions unfold its position will only improve as metals and minerals gradually replace hydrocarbons as the country’s major exports and give the Kremlin fresh leverage over the rest of the world. “While the country is already a leading producer of gas and oil, it possesses vast geological resources, including significant deposits of diamonds, gold, platinum, palladium and coal, as well as reserves of iron, manganese, chromium, nickel, titanium, copper, tin, lead and tungsten ores. These resources are estimated to represent a total value equivalent to $75 trillion, potentially making Russia the world's richest country,” according to a report highlighting Russia's potential to become a major player in the global mining industry from the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).
India to invite fresh bids for import quotas for UAE gold
India’s government said on 27, April that it will invite fresh bids for quotas to import gold from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a concessional duty agreed under a trade pact between the two countries, as per a Reuters Report.
Sylvania Q3 PGMs output exceeds target
Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) produced 17 926 oz of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (4E) platinum group metals (PGMs) at its operations in South Africa in the third quarter of the company’s 2023 financial year. Company...
Zimplats first quarter production, grade drop
Platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Zimplats’ production for all metals dropped in the quarter that ended March 30 compared to the same quarter last year. It said its platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold (6E) PGM...
Nornickel’s Board of Directors recommends not to pay dividends for FY 2022 to shareholders
Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that in a majority vote the Board of Directors resolved to make a recommendation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders...
May auction for the sale of diamonds from the State Fund of Russia
The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced an open auction on the sale of diamonds from the State Fund of Russia on the domestic market on May 30 in Moscow.
