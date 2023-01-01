An expert guide to signed jewellery

(christies.com) – Christie's Jewellery specialist Arabella Hiscox explains why pieces featuring the signature of top brands attract serious collectors worldwide.
Implats revenue grows despite drop in output
Impala Platinum (Implats)’s revenue of R57.8 billion increased by 4% in the half year ended 31 December 2022, compared to R55.6 billion, a year earlier. Its cost of sales of R40.6 billion rose by 8% and it delivered a gross profit of...
Smiling Rocks sparkles at Met Gala 2023 with Gigi
Gigi Hadid was wearing a Smiling Rocks Dream Necklace and High Jewelry Ring at the Met Gala 2023 celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty', according to an announcement by Smiling Rocks.
Ivanhoe, Gécamines move closer to restarting Kipushi production
Kipushi Corporation, a joint venture (JV) between Ivanhoe Mines and Gécamines, a Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) state-owned mining company, has signed an offtake agreement and a $250 million financing term sheet with Glencore...
Perenti bags five-year contract at Ghana underground gold mine
Perenti, a diversified mining services group with interests in contract mining, has been awarded a new five-year contract worth A$630 million at the Newmont’s Subika underground gold mine in Ghana.
India-UAE CEPA completes one successful year on May 1
The historic India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which was signed on February 18, 2022 and came into force on May 1, 2022, has completed one successful year on May 1, 2023.
