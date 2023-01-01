An expert guide to signed jewellery

Implats revenue grows despite drop in output Impala Platinum (Implats)’s revenue of R57.8 billion increased by 4% in the half year ended 31 December 2022, compared to R55.6 billion, a year earlier. Its cost of sales of R40.6 billion rose by 8% and it delivered a gross profit of...

Smiling Rocks sparkles at Met Gala 2023 with Gigi Gigi Hadid was wearing a Smiling Rocks Dream Necklace and High Jewelry Ring at the Met Gala 2023 celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty', according to an announcement by Smiling Rocks.

Ivanhoe, Gécamines move closer to restarting Kipushi production Kipushi Corporation, a joint venture (JV) between Ivanhoe Mines and Gécamines, a Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) state-owned mining company, has signed an offtake agreement and a $250 million financing term sheet with Glencore...

Perenti bags five-year contract at Ghana underground gold mine Perenti, a diversified mining services group with interests in contract mining, has been awarded a new five-year contract worth A$630 million at the Newmont’s Subika underground gold mine in Ghana.