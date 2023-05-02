Where Europe can lead on Critical Raw Materials

(electrive.com) - With the EU Commission having drafted the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), we talked to Vulcan Energy, Skeleton Technologies and volytica diagnostics, who all have new approaches to the supply and use of battery raw materials. We also gathered statements from EU Commissioners Thierry Breton and Valdis Dombrovskis and the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK). What emerged gives a glimpse into where Europe is headed and where it may take new approaches to secure the battery supply chain.
News
Rio Tinto unveils iconic A$2 mn Argyle RoseTM jewellery piece
Rio Tinto has unveiled the latest heirloom piece of Argyle Pink DiamondsTM jewellery, featuring one of the last diamonds to be mined from the Argyle mine in the East Kimberley, Western Australia.
Yesterday
Implats revenue grows despite drop in output
Impala Platinum (Implats)’s revenue of R57.8 billion increased by 4% in the half year ended 31 December 2022, compared to R55.6 billion, a year earlier. Its cost of sales of R40.6 billion rose by 8% and it delivered a gross profit of...
Yesterday
Smiling Rocks sparkles at Met Gala 2023 with Gigi
Gigi Hadid was wearing a Smiling Rocks Dream Necklace and High Jewelry Ring at the Met Gala 2023 celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty', according to an announcement by Smiling Rocks.
Yesterday
Ivanhoe, Gécamines move closer to restarting Kipushi production
Kipushi Corporation, a joint venture (JV) between Ivanhoe Mines and Gécamines, a Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) state-owned mining company, has signed an offtake agreement and a $250 million financing term sheet with Glencore...
Yesterday
Perenti bags five-year contract at Ghana underground gold mine
Perenti, a diversified mining services group with interests in contract mining, has been awarded a new five-year contract worth A$630 million at the Newmont’s Subika underground gold mine in Ghana.
02 may 2023