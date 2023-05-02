Where Europe can lead on Critical Raw Materials

(electrive.com) - With the EU Commission having drafted the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), we talked to Vulcan Energy, Skeleton Technologies and volytica diagnostics, who all have new approaches to the supply and use of battery raw materials. We also gathered statements from EU Commissioners Thierry Breton and Valdis Dombrovskis and the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK). What emerged gives a glimpse into where Europe is headed and where it may take new approaches to secure the battery supply chain.