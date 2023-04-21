Russian Doll Diamonds That Slipped Through The Net

(idexonline.com) - In 150 years of modern diamond mining we have extracted, according to GIA estimates, approximately 4.5 billion carats. Of those 4.5 billion carats, there have been just three documented cases of a "diamond within a diamond". And all of them have been in the last four years, which seems to be a somewhat unequal distribution across time. Unless there's another explanation (I'll come to this a little later).