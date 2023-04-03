R8-trillion question: Unlocking South Africa’s PGM potential

Gem boosts first-quarter output, sales at Lesotho diamond mine Gem Diamonds, which has a majority stake in the Letšeng diamond mine in Lesotho, recorded a 5% rise in diamond recoveries to 27 744 carats for the fiscal quarter ending March 31. The miner produced 26 530 carats during the quarter ending December...

India plans to tweak its Mining Act to push rare & critical mineral exploration The Government of India (GoI) is planning to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 to encourage exploration of deep-seated minerals such as gold, silver, copper and zinc, according to a Times of India report.

RBPlat raises concern about continuous acquisition delays Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is "highly concerned" about continuous delays in the conclusion of the acquisition bid made by Impala Platinum (Implats) in January last year. The platinum group metals miner said the delays...

DRC state miner, China's CMOC reach royalties agreement A royalties agreement has been reached between the Democratic Republic of Congo's state miner Gecamines and China's CMOC, allowing for the restart of minerals exports from the world's second-largest cobalt mine.