Is Botswana’s Deal With HB Antwerp a Threat to De Beers?

(jckonline.com) - The government of Botswana announced it was taking a 24% equity stake in HB Antwerp and said that state-owned diamond trader Okavango will supply the company with diamonds for five years. (JCK will have a larger look at the issues in Botswana, including its contract negotiations with De Beers, later this week.) Rafael Papismedov, one of HB Antwerp’s four co-founders, spoke to JCK about whether he considers his company competition for De Beers, how his 3-year-old business has attracted so much attention, and why he believes the traditional ways of the diamond trade are “nonsense.”