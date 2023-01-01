No Lab Grown Elephant In The Room

(idexonline.com) - There was no elephant in the room at Israel Diamond Week. Lab growns were very much front and center in the minds of almost everyone who appeared on stage. They are, of course, no threat whatsoever to the natural diamond sector. That'll be why everyone was talking about them. Nobody is in the least bit concerned that they're a sixth of the price, and now account for almost a quarter of the US diamond market by value. Different products, different markets - that's long been the standard line of defense for natural diamonds.