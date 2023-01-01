No Lab Grown Elephant In The Room

(idexonline.com) - There was no elephant in the room at Israel Diamond Week. Lab growns were very much front and center in the minds of almost everyone who appeared on stage. They are, of course, no threat whatsoever to the natural diamond sector. That'll be why everyone was talking about them. Nobody is in the least bit concerned that they're a sixth of the price, and now account for almost a quarter of the US diamond market by value. Different products, different markets - that's long been the standard line of defense for natural diamonds.
Burkina Faso transfers two mines to a company from Turkey
The Government of Burkina Faso and the Turkish company AFRO TURK signed agreements on the transfer of two mining assets – the Tambao industrial manganese mine and the Inata gold mine located in the Sahel zone, totaling $50.4 million.
Today
Rio Tinto's diamond production dips at Diavik mine in Q1
Diavik mine in the Northwest Territories of Canada, 100 per cent owned by Rio Tinto, reported a decrease in its diamond production in Q1, 2023. Diavik deposit, 300 km northeast of Yellowknife, is one of the largest employers in Northwestern Territories...
Today
Gem boosts first-quarter output, sales at Lesotho diamond mine
Gem Diamonds, which has a majority stake in the Letšeng diamond mine in Lesotho, recorded a 5% rise in diamond recoveries to 27 744 carats for the fiscal quarter ending March 31. The miner produced 26 530 carats during the quarter ending December...
Yesterday
India plans to tweak its Mining Act to push rare & critical mineral exploration
The Government of India (GoI) is planning to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 to encourage exploration of deep-seated minerals such as gold, silver, copper and zinc, according to a Times of India report. Yesterday
Yesterday
RBPlat raises concern about continuous acquisition delays
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is "highly concerned" about continuous delays in the conclusion of the acquisition bid made by Impala Platinum (Implats) in January last year. The platinum group metals miner said the delays...
Yesterday