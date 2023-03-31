Smelterless low-energy platinum processing concept advances further in Australia

(miningweekly.com) - A processing pathway away from high-energy pyrometallurgical smelting to low-energy hydrometallurgical platinum group metal (PGM) recoveries has been further advanced by Australian PGMs pioneer Podium Minerals. Podium is reporting a breakthrough in platinum recoveries through a smelterless technology at its Parks Reef PGM Project in Western Australia.
