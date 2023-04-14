India’s lab diamonds give jitters to global markets

(sundayguardianlive.com) - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent focus on lab-grown diamonds has set the proverbial cat among pigeons in the global diamond markets. And it is because India is a top player in the global diamond market. India’s prowess to push lab-grown diamonds is well known. Many top Indian merchants wanted to push this segment almost a decade-and-a-half ago, but were prevented and even maligned by some of the world’s top diamond brands who argued for natural, mined diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds—it is reliably learnt—were even branded wrongly as fake. But now, the markets have changed, lab-grown diamonds are a $22 billion market across the world.