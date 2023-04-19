(lcx.com) - Tokenization has the potential to radically transform how assets are owned, utilized, and monetized, thus revolutionizing the financial landscape.With the rise of asset tokenization, it is possible to create a wide range of new financial products, enabling every individual and organization, irrespective of wealth or size, to broaden their entire investing portfolio on a worldwide platform. Tokenization is one of the best ideas to evolve from the blockchain and finance industries. It is gaining popularity in many fields, including real estate, the arts, and even sports.