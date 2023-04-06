Federal authorities noted progress in solving environmental and social problems of Norilsk

The implementation of the Sulfur Program will have a positive impact on the environmental situation in the city of Norilsk. This was stated by Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Nikolai Zhuravlev. The senator held a meeting on the implementation of a comprehensive plan for the socio-economic development of Norilsk with the participation of Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Pavel Volkov, Mayor of Norilsk Dmitry Karasev and representatives of Norilsk Nickel.

The Sulfur Program is a project for the utilization of sulfur dioxide at the Nadezhda Metallurgical and Copper Plants of Norilsk Nickel, due to the implementation of which emissions in Norilsk should be reduced by 45 percent by the end of 2023, and at the second stage (after 2025) - by 90%. In addition to the Sulfur Program, about 300 different events are planned until 2030 aimed at reducing the negative impact of production on the environment, preserving the biodiversity of the Arctic, scientific research and volunteer projects.

Issues of ecology, raising the standard of living of Norilsk residents and the quality of social services are under the special control of the senators, Nikolai Zhuravlev noted. According to him, at present, the city is actively liquidating the emergency housing stock, thermally stabilizing the soil under apartment buildings and social facilities, reconstructing the collector facilities, and construction of residential buildings has begun in the Central District and the Talnakh District. “Work has been completed on the Norilsk social center, the fire station, dozens of warm stops have been installed, new buses have been purchased, the city is repairing building facades and landscaping courtyard areas,” said the Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council.

In addition, he added, the city's development plan provides for the construction of a polyclinic, two kindergartens and a school. “It is necessary to speed up the implementation of these projects, to optimize the process, taking into account natural and climatic conditions,” Nikolai Zhuravlev believes.

Earlier, speaking at a meeting of the working group on ensuring the transport, logistics and socio-economic development of the Arctic region, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Galina Karelova suggested using the experience of Norilsk, where public spaces of the city are being improved, creating a comfortable urban environment and updating housing fund. “Business investment in improving the quality of life of citizens is a reflection of a mature socially responsible position, which is fully welcomed and supported by the state. I believe that this practice can be used in relation to other Arctic single-industry towns,” the parliamentarian said.

Andrey Ershov