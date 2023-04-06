News

Gem boosts first-quarter output, sales at Lesotho diamond mine

Gem Diamonds, which has a majority stake in the Letšeng diamond mine in Lesotho, recorded a 5% rise in diamond recoveries to 27 744 carats for the fiscal quarter ending March 31. The miner produced 26 530 carats during the quarter ending December...

Today

India plans to tweak its Mining Act to push rare & critical mineral exploration

The Government of India (GoI) is planning to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 to encourage exploration of deep-seated minerals such as gold, silver, copper and zinc, according to a Times of India report.

Today

RBPlat raises concern about continuous acquisition delays

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is "highly concerned" about continuous delays in the conclusion of the acquisition bid made by Impala Platinum (Implats) in January last year. The platinum group metals miner said the delays...

Today

DRC state miner, China's CMOC reach royalties agreement

A royalties agreement has been reached between the Democratic Republic of Congo's state miner Gecamines and China's CMOC, allowing for the restart of minerals exports from the world's second-largest cobalt mine.

Today

Norilsk Nickel enterprises to test equipment from China, Turkey and Peru

Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel, as well as one of the largest producers of platinum and copper, continues to deal with import substitution and the search for alternative producers.

Today

Federal authorities noted progress in solving environmental and social problems of Norilsk

06 april 2023
Expert Reports

The implementation of the Sulfur Program will have a positive impact on the environmental situation in the city of Norilsk. This was stated by Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Nikolai Zhuravlev. The senator held a meeting on the implementation of a comprehensive plan for the socio-economic development of Norilsk with the participation of Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Pavel Volkov, Mayor of Norilsk Dmitry Karasev and representatives of Norilsk Nickel.

The Sulfur Program is a project for the utilization of sulfur dioxide at the Nadezhda Metallurgical and Copper Plants of Norilsk Nickel, due to the implementation of which emissions in Norilsk should be reduced by 45 percent by the end of 2023, and at the second stage (after 2025) - by 90%. In addition to the Sulfur Program, about 300 different events are planned until 2030 aimed at reducing the negative impact of production on the environment, preserving the biodiversity of the Arctic, scientific research and volunteer projects.

Issues of ecology, raising the standard of living of Norilsk residents and the quality of social services are under the special control of the senators, Nikolai Zhuravlev noted. According to him, at present, the city is actively liquidating the emergency housing stock, thermally stabilizing the soil under apartment buildings and social facilities, reconstructing the collector facilities, and construction of residential buildings has begun in the Central District and the Talnakh District. “Work has been completed on the Norilsk social center, the fire station, dozens of warm stops have been installed, new buses have been purchased, the city is repairing building facades and landscaping courtyard areas,” said the Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council.

In addition, he added, the city's development plan provides for the construction of a polyclinic, two kindergartens and a school. “It is necessary to speed up the implementation of these projects, to optimize the process, taking into account natural and climatic conditions,” Nikolai Zhuravlev believes.

Earlier, speaking at a meeting of the working group on ensuring the transport, logistics and socio-economic development of the Arctic region, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Galina Karelova suggested using the experience of Norilsk, where public spaces of the city are being improved, creating a comfortable urban environment and updating housing fund. “Business investment in improving the quality of life of citizens is a reflection of a mature socially responsible position, which is fully welcomed and supported by the state. I believe that this practice can be used in relation to other Arctic single-industry towns,” the parliamentarian said.

Andrey Ershov

Print version