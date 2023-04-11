Diamond Analytics Forecast: When Will Lab-Grown Diamond Sales Be the Majority?

(edahngolan.com) - At some point, more lab-grown diamonds will be sold than naturals. This is a given and does not even require any diamond analytics, as natural diamonds are a finite resource, and over time, their supply will dwindle. Lab-grown diamonds are factory made, and the raw materials for producing them are nearly infinite. Lab-grown diamonds sales will eventually outpace naturals. The question is not if but when this will happen.