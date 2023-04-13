Could the Middle East Be The ‘New China’ For Luxury Brands?

(jingdaily.com) - Luxury brands are no strangers to the Middle East market, with the likes of Dubai and Abu Dhabi establishing themselves as magnets for high-end names in recent decades. Yet these markets have remained largely in the shadow of other top luxury markets like China — which over the past 15 years has carved out a crucial position in luxury retail. This year, mainland China’s luxury consumption is poised to return to positive growth, following a COVID-impacted 2022 that saw the market decline 10 percent year-over-year (its first such drop in five years). However, widespread concerns about the health of global luxury demand are pushing a growing number of brands to reconceptualize their China strategy.
Gem boosts first-quarter output, sales at Lesotho diamond mine
Gem Diamonds, which has a majority stake in the Letšeng diamond mine in Lesotho, recorded a 5% rise in diamond recoveries to 27 744 carats for the fiscal quarter ending March 31. The miner produced 26 530 carats during the quarter ending December...
India plans to tweak its Mining Act to push rare & critical mineral exploration
The Government of India (GoI) is planning to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 to encourage exploration of deep-seated minerals such as gold, silver, copper and zinc, according to a Times of India report. Today
RBPlat raises concern about continuous acquisition delays
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is "highly concerned" about continuous delays in the conclusion of the acquisition bid made by Impala Platinum (Implats) in January last year. The platinum group metals miner said the delays...
DRC state miner, China's CMOC reach royalties agreement
A royalties agreement has been reached between the Democratic Republic of Congo's state miner Gecamines and China's CMOC, allowing for the restart of minerals exports from the world's second-largest cobalt mine.
Norilsk Nickel enterprises to test equipment from China, Turkey and Peru
Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel, as well as one of the largest producers of platinum and copper, continues to deal with import substitution and the search for alternative producers.
