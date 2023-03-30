What Natural Diamond Supply Could Look Like in 2030

(gjepc.org) - Natural diamond supply is expected to remain within an annual range of 115 and 125 million carats through the end of the decade according to Paul Zimnisky estimates. Notably, using the mid-point, this is down over 20% from as recently as 2017. A slew of legacy mines reaching depletion, punctuated by the closure of the Argyle mine in late-2020, has led to a trend of sliding diamond output over the last five years. In the next 5 years, mines including Koffiefontein, Diavik, Almazy-Anabara and Zarnitsa are forecast to either close or cease conventional mining* continuing a trend of flat-to-down supply growth through the end of the 2020’s.