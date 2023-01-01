Botswana prepared to “walk away” from diamond talks with De Beers

(miningmx.com) - Botswana would be prepared to walk away from negotiations with De Beers regarding the renewal of a diamond sales agreement, said Bloomberg News. Citing comments made by Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi, the newswire said the negotiations were like “shaking a giant”. “These are our diamonds, and we want a larger share for us, but through negotiations,” Masisi said. “If it gets difficult and talks fail, we will have to say, ‘Let’s go our separate ways.'”