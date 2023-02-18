India's Home-Grown Diamonds

(idexonline.com) - India cuts and polishes the vast majority of the world's diamonds. But without its own mines, it's never been able to capture the full cycle of production - until now. The increasing popularity of lab growns, and the apparent enthusiasm of India's government to promote their domestic manufacture, is changing that. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman scrapped a five per cent import tax on the seeds from which diamonds are grown in her annual budget last week. She also announced a grant to fund five years of research and development to help India produce its own diamond seeds and become less reliant on imports.
De Beers' underlying EBITDA jumps 29% to $1,4bn in 2022
De Beers’ underlying earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 29% to $1,4 billion in 2022 compared to the previous year’s $1,1 billion, reflecting overall positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery...
India's NMDC signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT
On February 18, 2023, India's miner 'National Mineral Development Corporation' (NMDC) signed an Agreement for Collaborative Research with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar on “Feasibility Studies for Preparation of Fused Magnesia from Kimberlite...
India’s gold demand to rebound over 800 tonnes this year
Weighed down by a sharp increase in yellow metal prices on the back of geo-political tensions sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflation, India’s gold consumption in the calendar year stood at about 770 tonnes.
Rio Tinto to proceed with underground mining of Diavik’s A21 pipe
Rio Tinto has approved a $40-million investment in the first phase of underground mining below the existing A21 open pit at its Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories of Canada.
The Bank of New York Mellon notified of the termination of the deposit agreement for Nornickel’s ADR program
PJSC “MMC “Norilsk Nickel”, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, notifies that on February 21, 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM) published a corporate action notice...
