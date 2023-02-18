India's Home-Grown Diamonds

(idexonline.com) - India cuts and polishes the vast majority of the world's diamonds. But without its own mines, it's never been able to capture the full cycle of production - until now. The increasing popularity of lab growns, and the apparent enthusiasm of India's government to promote their domestic manufacture, is changing that. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman scrapped a five per cent import tax on the seeds from which diamonds are grown in her annual budget last week. She also announced a grant to fund five years of research and development to help India produce its own diamond seeds and become less reliant on imports.