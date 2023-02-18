PHI Group to invest $5 bln in Vietnam diamond complex

De Beers' underlying EBITDA jumps 29% to $1,4bn in 2022 De Beers’ underlying earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 29% to $1,4 billion in 2022 compared to the previous year’s $1,1 billion, reflecting overall positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery...

India's NMDC signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT On February 18, 2023, India's miner 'National Mineral Development Corporation' (NMDC) signed an Agreement for Collaborative Research with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar on “Feasibility Studies for Preparation of Fused Magnesia from Kimberlite...

India’s gold demand to rebound over 800 tonnes this year Weighed down by a sharp increase in yellow metal prices on the back of geo-political tensions sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflation, India’s gold consumption in the calendar year stood at about 770 tonnes.



Rio Tinto to proceed with underground mining of Diavik’s A21 pipe Rio Tinto has approved a $40-million investment in the first phase of underground mining below the existing A21 open pit at its Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories of Canada.