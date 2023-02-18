PHI Group to invest $5 bln in Vietnam diamond complex

(theinvestor.vn) - PHI Group Inc., a diversified global holding company that is developing its Asia Diamond Exchange project (ADE) in Vietnam, plans to invest up to $5 billion in the country. The ADE project will consist of rough and lab-grown diamond trading centers in Chu Lai, Quang Nam province on Vietnam’s central coast, and polished diamond centers near Long Thanh International Airport which is under construction in Dong Nai province bordering Ho Chi Minh City, the nation’s southern economic hub.
De Beers' underlying EBITDA jumps 29% to $1,4bn in 2022
De Beers’ underlying earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 29% to $1,4 billion in 2022 compared to the previous year’s $1,1 billion, reflecting overall positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery...
India's NMDC signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT
On February 18, 2023, India's miner 'National Mineral Development Corporation' (NMDC) signed an Agreement for Collaborative Research with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar on “Feasibility Studies for Preparation of Fused Magnesia from Kimberlite...
India’s gold demand to rebound over 800 tonnes this year
Weighed down by a sharp increase in yellow metal prices on the back of geo-political tensions sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflation, India’s gold consumption in the calendar year stood at about 770 tonnes.
Rio Tinto to proceed with underground mining of Diavik’s A21 pipe
Rio Tinto has approved a $40-million investment in the first phase of underground mining below the existing A21 open pit at its Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories of Canada.
The Bank of New York Mellon notified of the termination of the deposit agreement for Nornickel’s ADR program
PJSC “MMC “Norilsk Nickel”, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, notifies that on February 21, 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM) published a corporate action notice...
