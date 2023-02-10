News

Endiama's privatisation plans are still in place

Angolan state-owned diamond mining company Endiama is still considering selling up to 30% of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO).

Today

"585*GOLDEN" assessed the differences in the purchasing behavior of men and women

The analytical center of the network "585*GOLDEN" conducted a study based on 2.4 million retail sales in 2022 to find out how the purchasing behavior of men and women in Russia differed.

Today

Angola’s Kaixepa to boost diamond output in 2023

The Sociedade Mineira de Kaixepa, which came into existence in 2021 following the discontinuation of the Camutue project, is set to produce 108 000 carats this year.

10 february 2023

DRC to begin new nickel, chrome exploration ‘in the next few days’

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is expected to begin exploration for nickel and chrome in the southern diamond-rich Kasai region ‘in the next few days’, according to the country’s president.

10 february 2023

Anglo American to acquire 9.9% of Canada Nickel, owner of the Crawford nickel project

Anglo American has agreed to acquire a 9.9% minority interest in Canada Nickel Company Inc., which owns the Crawford nickel project in Ontario, Canada. Anglo American will also provide technology expertise to the Crawford project and has the exclusive...

10 february 2023

Exit Interview with De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver (Part 1)

Today
Expert Reports

(jckonline.com) - In two weeks, Bruce Cleaver (pictured) will step down as De Beers CEO, after six years in the role. His replacement will be energy executive Al Cook. Going forward, Cleaver will serve as De Beers co-chair, along with Duncan Wanblad, the CEO of Anglo American, De Beers’ parent company. Before Cleaver leaves the job of CEO, we wanted to talk with him about the highlights of his time running the company, and where he sees the industry going. This is a two-part interview. The second part, which will run later this week, will cover a look back at Cleaver’s tenure. The first part, which runs today, concerns current events, including De Beers’ contract with Botswana, Russian sanctions, and what’s happening with Forevermark and Lightbox.


