Exit Interview with De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver (Part 1)

(jckonline.com) - In two weeks, Bruce Cleaver (pictured) will step down as De Beers CEO, after six years in the role. His replacement will be energy executive Al Cook. Going forward, Cleaver will serve as De Beers co-chair, along with Duncan Wanblad, the CEO of Anglo American, De Beers’ parent company. Before Cleaver leaves the job of CEO, we wanted to talk with him about the highlights of his time running the company, and where he sees the industry going. This is a two-part interview. The second part, which will run later this week, will cover a look back at Cleaver’s tenure. The first part, which runs today, concerns current events, including De Beers’ contract with Botswana, Russian sanctions, and what’s happening with Forevermark and Lightbox.