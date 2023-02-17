Angola: From rough diamond to mining giant?

Diamond industry to face four major trends in 2023 and beyond The global diamond market is expected to undergo significant changes in the coming years, with several predictions pointing to shifts in the way diamonds are sourced, marketed, and sold. According to a recent report by the National Jeweler, the diamond...

China lockdowns hit lab-grown diamond output in India Lockdowns in China have affected the production of lab-grown diamonds in India. The supply constraint has come at a time when India is witnessing rapid growth in the production of lab-grown diamonds - output this month was projected to be 3.6 million...

RZM Murowa aircraft transporting diamonds crash lands A Piper 31 Navajo aircraft owned by the RZM Murowa force landed in a farm field about 16 kilometres from Beatrice in Zimbabwe. The diamond miner said the cause had not yet been ascertained. “There were no casualties on board or the ground,” RZM Murowa...

South32 half-year revenue dips South32, a diversified mining and metals company with operations in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America, has registered an 8% drop in revenue for the half-year that ended December 2022. It realised $3.69 billion in the period compared to...