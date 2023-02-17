Angola: From rough diamond to mining giant?

(miningreview.com) - International investment in Angola’s mining sector has historically been limited relative to oil and gas, with capital deterred by accusations of grand corruption under former president José Eduardo dos Santos. However, the election of reformist president João Lourenço in 2017 ushered in major improvements to the business environment, including a reduction in the role of the state in the economy, a sustained anti-corruption drive and the introduction of greater transparency. Lourenço’s re-election for a second term in August 2022 provides additional grounds for mining investors to reconsider Angola’s potential in 2023.
News
Diamond industry to face four major trends in 2023 and beyond
The global diamond market is expected to undergo significant changes in the coming years, with several predictions pointing to shifts in the way diamonds are sourced, marketed, and sold. According to a recent report by the National Jeweler, the diamond...
Today
China lockdowns hit lab-grown diamond output in India
Lockdowns in China have affected the production of lab-grown diamonds in India. The supply constraint has come at a time when India is witnessing rapid growth in the production of lab-grown diamonds - output this month was projected to be 3.6 million...
Today
RZM Murowa aircraft transporting diamonds crash lands
A Piper 31 Navajo aircraft owned by the RZM Murowa force landed in a farm field about 16 kilometres from Beatrice in Zimbabwe. The diamond miner said the cause had not yet been ascertained. “There were no casualties on board or the ground,” RZM Murowa...
17 february 2023
South32 half-year revenue dips
South32, a diversified mining and metals company with operations in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America, has registered an 8% drop in revenue for the half-year that ended December 2022. It realised $3.69 billion in the period compared to...
17 february 2023
Indian diamond manufacturing units cut capacity utilization by 40%
Fresh tensions between the US and China are adding to the anxieties of Indian diamond exporters who have reduced capacity utilisation of their cutting and polishing units by 40% due to a slowdown in global diamond sales over the last three months...
17 february 2023