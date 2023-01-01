Angola seeks dual listing for diamond miner Endiama, to sell 5-10% stake first

Asante boosts Ghana gold output with the acquisition of nearby mine Asante Gold says its acquisition of Kinross’ 90% interest in the Chirano Gold Mine in Ghana last August, has helped it boost its output.



Zim produces 5Mcts in 2022 – ZCDC Zimbabwe produced 5 million carats of diamonds in 2022, according to the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).



Polar Lithium, a joint venture of Nornickel and Rosatom, receives right to develop Kolmozerskoye project Polar Lithium, a collaboration between Nornickel and Rosatom’s mining division, has been awarded the exclusive right to develop Kolmozerskoye, Russia’s largest lithium deposit. The project, located in the country’s northwest Murmansk Region, will produce...

Barrick Gold to grow organically not through merger, acquisition – CEO Barrick Gold does not intend to grow through merger and acquisition activities as it prefers to grow organically while targeting sustainable profitable growth.