Angola seeks dual listing for diamond miner Endiama, to sell 5-10% stake first

(kalkinemedia.com/Reuters) - Angola will seek a foreign listing for state-owned diamond miner Endiama after an initial public offering at home, its mines minister said, even as the company's operations are affected by links with sanctions-hit Russian miner Alrosa. The OPEC member country has embarked on a major drive to reform and privatise the economy under President Joao Lourenco that involves a partial listing of oil behemoth Sonangol and diamond producer Endiama.
