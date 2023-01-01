Petra Diamonds open to M&A deals, CEO says

(mining.com) - Diamond miner Petra Diamonds invited merger and acquisition proposals on Monday, with CEO Richard Duffy saying the industry would benefit from consolidation. The diamond mining industry is dominated by Russia’s Alrosa on one hand, and Anglo American’s De Beers on the other, with the remainder of the sector made up of various small mining firms including Petra. “We have got opportunities to grow organically, but given that we are through this restructuring and we have a much more robust balance sheet, we would be willing to consider consolidation if it makes value sense,” Duffy told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.
ALTR Founder Amish Shah launches J'evar- A Fine jewelry brand made with lab-grown diamonds
ALTR Created Diamonds founder Amish Shah has announced the launch of a new purpose-driven fine jewelry brand, J'evar.
Today
Caviar released a golden Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The international luxury brand Caviar, specializing in the jewelry design of smartphones and accessories, presented the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra collection.
Today
Angola’s Chitotolo eyes higher diamond output this year
The Sociedade Mineira do Chitotolo, a partnership between Endiama, ITM Mining and Lumanhe, which has alluvial diamond mining operations in the Lunda-Norte province is targeting to produce 281 000 carats this year.
Yesterday
Saiyam Mehra takes over as Chairman and Rajesh Rokde as Vice Chairman of GJC
The Installation ceremony of the Committee of Administration (COA) of India’s prestigious gems and jewellery industry body the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) concluded in Mumbai.
Yesterday
Angola plans to produce 12Mcts in 2023
Angola is planning to produce 12 million carats of rough diamonds worth $2.1 billion in 2023, according to the state-owned diamond company, Endiama.
Yesterday