U.S. Seeks to Tighten Rules on Russian Diamonds

News
Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens its 300th Global Showroom in Dallas, USA
The 300th global showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally across 10 countries, was held in Dallas, USA, according to a press release from the company.
Today
Princess of Monaco in the most expensive diamond tiara at the coronation of Charles III
Princess Charlene of Monaco, together with her husband Prince Albert, may appear at the May coronation of Charles III in a tiara, which is called the most expensive of all diamond tiaras.
Today
SA mining production reaches R1.18 trillion
South Africa’s mining production reached a record high of R1.18 trillion in 2022, boosting the country’s GDP, exports and revenue, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Yesterday
South Africa renews frontier status as an exploration destination
South Africa’s exploration landscape is increasingly becoming more fertile for the discovery of world-class deposits of minerals of the future such as lithium, Rare Earth Minerals, copper, and nickel, according to the country’s mineral resources minister. Yesterday
Yesterday
Botswana seeks to boost investment in non-diamond minerals
Botswana is encouraging investment in the exploration for and exploitation of non-diamond minerals to expand the country’s investment base and diversify the minerals sector from its present dependence on diamond deposits.
Yesterday