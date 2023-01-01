News

Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens its 300th Global Showroom in Dallas, USA

The 300th global showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally across 10 countries, was held in Dallas, USA, according to a press release from the company.

Today

Princess of Monaco in the most expensive diamond tiara at the coronation of Charles III

Princess Charlene of Monaco, together with her husband Prince Albert, may appear at the May coronation of Charles III in a tiara, which is called the most expensive of all diamond tiaras.

Today

SA mining production reaches R1.18 trillion

South Africa’s mining production reached a record high of R1.18 trillion in 2022, boosting the country’s GDP, exports and revenue, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Yesterday

South Africa renews frontier status as an exploration destination

South Africa’s exploration landscape is increasingly becoming more fertile for the discovery of world-class deposits of minerals of the future such as lithium, Rare Earth Minerals, copper, and nickel, according to the country’s mineral resources minister.

Yesterday

Botswana seeks to boost investment in non-diamond minerals

Botswana is encouraging investment in the exploration for and exploitation of non-diamond minerals to expand the country’s investment base and diversify the minerals sector from its present dependence on diamond deposits.

Yesterday

U.S. Seeks to Tighten Rules on Russian Diamonds

Today
Expert Reports
(jckonline.com) - The United States is looking to tighten its regulations on Russian diamonds — and eliminate the rule that allows the importation of Russian-mined diamonds cut and polished elsewhere. Belgian officials who spoke with Politico said that the European Union and United States hope to develop a “‘watertight’ traceability system” for diamonds as a way to limit Russian gems. But people who have spoken with U.S. and EU officials believe they are seeking a traceability requirement, where the onus would be on importers to prove their diamonds didn’t come from a Russian mine. If enacted, it would mean that U.S. companies could only import diamonds if they have proof of their non-Russian origin.


