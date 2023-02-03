Amplats sells 31% less PGMs in fourth quarter in characteristic end to problem-strewn year

Gem Diamonds 2022 output dips on low ore treated Gem Diamonds’ rough output at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho dropped 7% to 106 704 carats in 2022 compared to 115 335 carats produced in 2021.



De Beers boosts 2022 output to 34,6Mct, average price up 35% to $197/ct De Beers produced 34,6 million carats in 2022, a growth of 7% compared to about 32,3 million carats in 2021, according to data released by Anglo American.



Moscow to host exhibition “Masters of Russia. Jewelry and stone-cutting art" The Amber Plaza Exhibition Center in Moscow will host the exhibition "Masters of Russia. Jewelry and stone-cutting art" on February 24 - March 26.

BlueRock resumes Kareevlei operations BlueRock Diamonds resumed operations at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa last Wednesday, following discussions with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

