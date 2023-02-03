Amplats sells 31% less PGMs in fourth quarter in characteristic end to problem-strewn year

(miningmx.com) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) today reported 883,400 ounces in fourth quarter platinum group metal (PGM) sales – a 31% year-on-year decline that is characteristic of a difficult 2022 for the Anglo American company.
News
Gem Diamonds 2022 output dips on low ore treated
Gem Diamonds’ rough output at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho dropped 7% to 106 704 carats in 2022 compared to 115 335 carats produced in 2021.
Today
De Beers boosts 2022 output to 34,6Mct, average price up 35% to $197/ct
De Beers produced 34,6 million carats in 2022, a growth of 7% compared to about 32,3 million carats in 2021, according to data released by Anglo American.
Today
Moscow to host exhibition “Masters of Russia. Jewelry and stone-cutting art"
The Amber Plaza Exhibition Center in Moscow will host the exhibition "Masters of Russia. Jewelry and stone-cutting art" on February 24 - March 26.
03 february 2023
BlueRock resumes Kareevlei operations
BlueRock Diamonds resumed operations at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa last Wednesday, following discussions with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).
03 february 2023
GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah reacts to India's Union Budget 2023-24
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) applauds the pro-reform and export growth-oriented budget by Hon. Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, wherein is listed 7 priorities outlining people-centric agenda of ease of living...
03 february 2023